Missing Wausau teen found safe at Oak Island Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Police have found missing 17-year-old Morgan Torrens at Oak Island Park, about 6 days after she left home.
Authorities say she is known to run away, but declared her in danger a few days afterward because she was missing prescribed medication.
Police say every case for missing juveniles is handled the same initially, and evolves depending on the circumstances.
First, police find out the child's condition, where they were seen last, the clothes they were wearing and where they hang out.
If there is prescribed medication involved, the case is pinpointed as increased risk.
"We treat each runaway on a case-by-case basis. We look at and listen to family or the guardian," said Ben Graham, Captain at the Wausau Police Department. "We're trying to establish how much of a risk there is to the juvenile being out there in the community without any parental supervision."
If the child is in imminent danger of harm or death, then an Amber Alert gets sent.