Monk Botanical Gardens opens interactive walk event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Thursday marked the first night of Monk Botanical Gardens' newest event, called "Blossom of Lights."
It's an interactive walk through the gardens with themed light fixtures throughout the path.
Darcie Howard, the executive director of the gardens, says the inspiration came from other gardens doing similar events in previous years, and they finally had the means to follow through their own version this year.
She also says they hope to attract visitors that will come when the gardens are not lit up in bright colors.
"It's a little bit of everything for everybody, and I think as you go through the different themed areas, there's definitely sections that are great for kids, and then there's others that the adults will really enjoy," Howard said.
The gardens will be open for this event Thursdays through Saturdays the rest of October.
In order to attend, tickets must be purchased ahead of time online, which cost $10 per person.
For more information on how to attend, click here.