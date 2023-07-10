More than 100 firefighters helped fight barn fire in Rosholt

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WAOW) — A barn caught fire Monday morning in Rosholt.
It sparked a huge local response from firefighters, with more than 100 firefighters and 50 rigs showed up, as well as departments from all across the state when the five-alarm fire was issued.
Emergency service workers took water from a local creek to help in the process of putting out the fire.
The fire was said to be still going, but contained around 4 p.m.
Due to the heat of the fire and high temperature outside, officials had to work in sections and continue to rotate to avoid heat-related illness.