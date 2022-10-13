Mosinee High School makes special arrangements for volleyball player's brother

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Before the season began, Mosinee senior volleyball player Malina Carratini was asked a personal question, but it was not about her.
"My coach, [Justin] Jacobs, came up to me and asked if Payton was going to come to any of the games," she recalled.
Payton, her brother, has autism and struggles in environments with loud noises, so he's watched games virtually to this point.
However, it wouldn't take long before player and coach hatched a plan to let Payton see his sister in the gym.
"Two days later, [Jacobs] came up to me and was like, 'I came up with this idea. It really hurt me that Payton wouldn't be able to come,' so he was wondering if we would do a silent night," Carratini recalled.
It would be scheduled for Thursday night, for Mosinee's regular season finale against Marathon.
"We reached out to both [athletic directors] early and they were both in full support. It's been pretty exciting to see everyone buying into a pretty good chance to include everybody we can," Jacobs said.
So once Mosinee's junior varsity game ended, Payton entered the gym, and everyone went quiet.
It would stay quiet, except for the national anthem, player introductions, whistles, and general game chatter, until Mosinee scored its tenth point.
The anticipation to the moment was something Carratini had been dreaming about for years.
"I think it's just going to be super cool. I think it's just going to be a lot of love of everybody and just to show all of the pressure going up to it, and then explode, I think it will be real cool," she said.
So, as fate would have it, Carratini would serve for Mosinee, leading 9-5 in the first set, when a return by Marathon would get blocked by Tristan Wicklund, falling on Marathon's side of the court inside the boundary.
The gym erupted with cheers, and Carratini's family, including Payton, looked on.
"To be able to provide an opportunity like that for a kid that's the most positive kid we have in the program, just always positive, to put a smile on the faces of her family and provide them an opportunity is just second to none," Jacobs said.
Mosinee would go on to win the match in four sets.
The Carratinis are undecided on if they will bring Payton to another match once the playoffs start next week.