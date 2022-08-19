Mosinee school board president, public respond to meeting outcry

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) - After a recent school board meeting turned into a heated discussion, teachers and officials with the Mosinee School District, as well as members of the public are speaking out.
Board of Education President Kevin Hermening and Superintendent David Muñoz released a joint statement on Friday, saying in part:
"We are jointly appreciative of all of the comments and feedback provided by community members at our most recent school board meetings. The Mosinee School Board will work in collaboration with district administrators and staff to review information that has been provided. The School Board President and Superintendent would like to thank our staff for their dedication and commitment to students, staff and the community as a whole."
They continued by saying they are committed to improving the school's staff development, retention and student learning.
In response to the meeting, Mosinee High School graduate Iris Schira sent a letter to the school board, saying in part:
"Is this public mistreatment of others from the President the image the School Board wishes to leave upon the community? I left feeling uncomfortable and powerless out of fear of speaking up. At the end of the meeting when the board members were discussing topics for the next meeting, nothing was said about this issue, even though numerous community members spoke on it and there is obvious unrest in the community because of it. You may be working on things behind the scenes, but to a public viewer, I did not see effort made to address the issue. It was disappointing and made me feel like our voices are not being heard. Why have we lost 13 educators just this year? Why have we lost 4/6 principals in the district? I graduated five years ago and the teacher turnover since then has been astronomical."
Stay with News 9, as this is a developing story.