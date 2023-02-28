Mosinee state-bound athletes sent off with pep rally

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- For many student-athletes, it's a dream to represent your school with the best the state has to offer, and for a Mosinee High School gymnast and their boys hockey team, that dream is coming true.
The entire student body and several parents packed into the school gym Tuesday morning to give those athletes a moment to shine.
The boys hockey team secured a trip to its first state tournament since 2008 after a 2-1 win over Lakeland Union last weekend. Meanwhile, senior gymnast Avery Ahles has qualified for her third state tournament, which no Mosinee gymnast has done before.
Junior center Grant Kuklinski of the hockey team says it's an honor to be part of school history with his teammates.
"I've been playing for a long time with a lot of these kids going to state as youth, but high school is a lot different," he said.
Ahles will be competing in the balance beam and floor routine portions of the tournament. She says her goals will revolve around staying composed and having fun.
"Just show myself that state is no different from any other meet and that even though there's so many more people there, it's the same," Ahles said.
The school plans on bringing two fan buses to Madison for the boys hockey game against Oregon Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and the team will be given a police escort out of town Wednesday morning.
Ahles will be one of several area athletes competing in the gymnastics state meet in Wisconsin Rapids this Friday and Saturday.