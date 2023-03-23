Mosinee youth wrestling team goes to state

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- A sendoff for a state-bound youth wrestling team comes through after it was first denied.
The Mosinee Wrestling Club got a full sendoff Thursday.
Mosinee fire, EMS, and police all came out to escort these athletes and their families as they hit the road, bound for the state's capital in Madison.
The athletes hard work culminating into one weekend, and family members couldn't be prouder.
"Oh I'm absolutely proud of these boys, not just mine but all of the kids that are going, yeah I'm real excited," said Jeanette Cherek, grandmother to two of the athletes.
Dozens of people came out to see them off, athletes said they're grateful for the support from the community.
"It also feels pretty amazing to have the community here, because wrestling really isn't usually a thing that gets acknowledged but to have this many people here it just feels amazing," said Miles Wollersheim, state qualifier.
And they're ready to get out there and leave it all on the mat.
"Of course the nerves are getting to me but I'm very pumped up and see if I'm gonna win that state championship this year," said Jordan Feit.
"I'm excited to leave it all on the mat being my last year to go down," said Blaynne Crawford.
Despite the happy occasion, and result, this wasn't always the plan.
Originally, the wrestling team was told they wouldnt' have a fire truck send off, because of a new fire district board policy.
A board member spoke with News 9, saying the new rules prevent send offs for youth sports other than high school teams.
They cited a lack of resources, with the fire department being volunteer, and not being able to keep up with demand.
There was an exception made for a youth hockey team, and this wrestling team, but they said sendoffs for future teams are unlikely.