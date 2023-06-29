Motion hearing scheduled for teen accused of killing Lily Peters

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WI WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory
affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet,
Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,and Wood.
Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Fine Particles and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities;
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov