Multiple crews respond to structure fire

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, pet food plant.
The fire occurred inside one of the dryers after some food got caught inside, it's an occurrence the Rapids fire department said happens often.
This time, they needed help, and brought in multiple crews from various departments in the area.
"We have a new process that we work with multi-agency trainings that we've done to prepare for this and we bring in a lot of people so we can utilize them and get them back in service for their own municipalities," said Battalion Chief Ben Goodeau of the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department.
Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa all responded to the call, Rapids fire said being able to switch people out in these cold temperatures is crucial.
"Yeah it's definitely a challenge to think about yourself and having to stay warm, we have people working strenuously in these conditions, we're moving water which is never an easy thing to do when it's below zero, so we're working on circulating through," said Goodeau.
The fire was eventually put out, with crews rotating out before anyone got too cold.
There were no injuries and all workers are safe and accounted for.