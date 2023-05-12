Multiple organizations in need of diapers

(WAOW) -- Multiple area organizations are asking for your help in collecting diapers for families in need.
The Langlade County Health Department is beginning its eighth annual diaper drive Sunday, or Mother's Day, and it runs until Father's Day, June 18.
They'll be collecting at places like Lakeside Pharmacy, CoVantage Credit Union, and Pick and Save, all in Antigo.
The drive serves as a chance for those who can't afford diapers to still be able to provide for their kids.
"Those kiddos, what happens is they end up sitting in diapers for hours, much longer than they should be. Every child deserves a dry diaper and that's what we're here for," said Karen Marten, the Diaper Bank coordinator for the Langlade County Health Department.
The drive resulted in 18,000 diapers given out last year, which typically takes in between 5,000-7,000.
In Wausau, the Babies' Place has an open house Saturday morning where they have an Amazon wish list of items they are collecting.