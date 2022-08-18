Musky Open in Eagle River brings visitors and business to city

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW)-- The annual Eagle River Musky Open kicks off on Friday for a weekend on the water.
The catch and release tournament has been taking place in Eagle River for 36 years and brings together visitors and community members.
Door prizes are available through the weekend as well as food and drink for purchase.
Events coordinator for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce Michelle Williams said they usually see about 1,300 anglers sign up.
"They fish starting Friday through Sunday and they go out on the Eagle River chain and just see how they can catch any muskies for the tournament. It's really fun, they all have a good time and usually come back every year for it," Williams said.
The weekend provides not only fun for attendees but support for area businesses.
"It helps bring people into the area and it definitely gets them out on the water and out enjoying all the natural recreations we have, the beauty of the area and just helps keep people coming to town to frequent our local businesses," Williams said.
There will be food and drinks available for purchase and the Chamber is seeking volunteers to help serve.
Registration will be open at the event, starting on Friday at 5 p.m.
If you would like to volunteer you can call the chamber at 715-479-6400 or email events@eagleriver.org