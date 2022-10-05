National campaign encourages people to stop drinking in October

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- October kicked off a campaign that encourages others to stop drinking alcohol, at least for the month.
Sober October is a challenge alongside Dry January and Dry July, all with one goal, to stop drinking alcohol. Across the country, more than 5,000 people have pledged to stay sober, raising more than $13,000 for SMART recovery.
SMART Recovery is a free program aimed at helping people with addiction. Luke Frazier, Marketing and Communications Director with SMART Recovery, said the month-long challenge has positive effects and can help people reflect on how much they drink.
"Some have already reported that it just makes them a little more aware of how they use alcohol," Frazier said. "In many circumstances, they now can choose not to."
Dr. Paula Hensel, Addiction Medicine Nurse Practitioner, Marshfield Clinic, said choosing to put the bottle down even for short periods offers health benefits.
"When we have the ability to give our body a break, it lets our body heal," Hensel said.
She does warn extremely heavy drinkers to speak with a medical professional to ease off instead of stopping by themselves.
"Alcohol is one of the substances that the withdrawal can be life-threatening," Hensel said. "Whether it is a hospital or a formula detox unit... The person's electrolytes can be monitored and their withdrawal symptoms."
Our news partners at WXPR Radio report nearly 15 million Americans struggle with alcohol -- but only 10 percent receive treatment.