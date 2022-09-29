ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's National Coffee Day, and area coffeehouses are showing their appreciation for the drink.
Whether it's a quick morning cup of joe, or that late night pick me up, or just keeping your hands warm, coffee is a staple in today's society, something Clean Slate Coffeehouse understands.
They said they're happy to be a place for conversation starters, date spots, or provide a cozy rest for any occasion.
"How fun is it to just sit down with friends and have a cup of coffee, it's turned into a conversation starter or thing to center around." said Jen Fox, owner of Clean Slate.
She said the best part of owning the shop is interacting with the community and the customers.