National Curling Club Championships kicks off

Curling

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The National Curling Club Championship is here, dozens of teams will take to the ice this weekend. 

The Wausau Curling Center is playing host to 22 other teams from around the country, and they're excited to put the community on the winter sports map. 

"We're thrilled that we're able to show off our community to people from all over the United States but I do know that everyone who has been here has loved it so far," said Kim Susens, President of the Wausau Curling Club. 

The tournament takes place March 16-19th, the finals are on Sunday at 4 p.m. 

Tickets can be purchased at the door. 

