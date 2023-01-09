National mental health organization expands services

(WAOW) -- A national mental health organization is now providing expanded help for people in Wisconsin.
The National Alliance of Mental Illness in Wisconsin is offering online mental health support groups for anyone who needs the help, from individuals to families.
The group sessions are done through Zoom and can be done on various timeframes, from weekly to monthly.
Program director Emilie Smiley says one of the goals of the expansion is to make access easy for people who cannot make it to an in-person support group.
"One in five people live with mental illness in the United States and it is really, really important for us to recognize that and to support people in the best way that we can," Smiley said.
Anyone is able to utilize this service for free. For more information, click here. You are not alone.