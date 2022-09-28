Nature Trail reopens

VILLAGE OF MAINE, Wis. (WAOW) -- A not so new nature trail is now open to the public at Maine Elementary School.
The George Klinker Nature trail was first opened nearly forty years ago, used as a backyard learning center for students.
After years of weather leveled the trail, it lay a mess until Wednesday.
Parents, students, and faculty came together to clean and reopen the trail for everyone to enjoy.
"There have been students that wanted to explore but it just wasn't navigable, so we're very excited to finally get it all opened up." said Principal Laura Simonson.
The trail has 21 learning stations, as well as birdhouses made and donated by local 4H clubs, and the hard work of the community to bring it back to life.
The trail will not be open to the public during school hours.