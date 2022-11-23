Navigating through holidays while in recovery

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Experts say upcoming holiday gatherings can often be challenging for people in recovery.
For those who once had troubles with alcohol or even had alcohol use disorder, there may be temptations to revert to old habits.
Experts from Marshfield Clinic and Three Bridges Recovery say before any gathering you attend, make a plan and find someone trusted to talk to in case something triggers.
For those hosts of those gatherings, be sensitive of their choices, but you do not have to change your behavior.
"That's stigmatizing when all of a sudden, you're like, 'Oh we can't do this because so and so is here,' or 'Oh gee, we can't have a drink until they leave.' We all just need to be kind, really," said Dr. Paula Hensel of the Family Health Center for Marshfield Clinic.
They also say it's important to establish firm boundaries to avoid relapsing.
You can find more information on Family Health Center's services here and for Three Bridges Recovery here, or you can call 715-424-0403.