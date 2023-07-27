Neillsville teen dies after crash in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - A Neillsville teenager is dead after a car crash in Marshfield Wednesday.
A press release from the Marshfield Police Department say Abraham Drinka, 18, of Neillsville was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center after succumbing to injuries from the crash.
According to police, they received a call just before 1 a.m. Wednesday for a vehicle crash on E. Veterans Parkway.
During their investigation, police say the crash actually happened on S. Cedar Avenue nearby, where Drinka's vehicle hit an embankment and rolled to Veterans Parkway.
Police say excessive speed and alcohol use are believed to have caused the crash.