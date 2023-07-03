'Never experienced a situation' with riders stuck upside down on rollercoaster for hours

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) — It's everyone's worst nightmare on a rollercoaster.
Not only the ride breaking down, but suspending you upside down for hours.
"Our department has never experienced a situation like we did yesterday," said Antigo Fire/EMS Erica Kostichka.
Neither have most people. It was a stunning sight that became frightening with everyone having their eyes glued to what was happening on "The Fireball."
Fireball is a looping ride that takes thrill seekers upside down.
What they weren't prepared for was to be stuck upside down for roughly four hours.
Two of the reasons riders were suspended for over four hours was because of the equipment in Crandon and the way the ride works.
The Crandon Fire Department did not have the equipment capable of making the rescue. So they had to lean on other departments in surrounding areas such as Antigo and Rhinelander.
The ride had a button on it to release the harnesses, but the problem was it released every harness, not individual harnesses.
If the button was hit it would have caused people to fall and get injured badly or worse.
The Antigo Fire Department said this is exactly why they put in so much work, for unexpected situations like this.
“Just know that we put countless hours of training and time and effort and our job is to save people, so you know - just count on us. We’re going to be there for you we’re going to make sure you get out safe,” Kostichka said.
Luckily all people ended up surviving the event and made it out okay. After everyone dispersed there have been no updates on individual statuses since.