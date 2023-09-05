New Amazon facility coming to Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) — Everyone likes getting their packages early, but especially on time.
Thanks to a new facility coming locally to Weston those Amazon purchases will be coming to you faster.
It will be located just off interstate 29 on County Road J.
The 79,000 square foot facility is set to open in late 2024 or early 2025.
The village hopes Amazon uses local contractors to help the community even more.
"It's anticipated to be over a 15-million-dollar project. The cost of construction on their building permit was over twenty million so, we anticipate them using a lot of local contractors or contractors local to either the Wausau area or Wisconsin." said Jennifer Higgins, Planning and Development Director for the Village of Weston.
The new facility is expected to bring over 100 jobs to the area.
The builders have already received their permits and have begun construction.
"Impact to the jobs, retail is changing so a lot more people are buying online you know you may have seen amazon can't get you your package in two days anymore so we may see some changes to that where packages come a little bit faster." Higgins said.
The facility will be a last mile package service distribution facility and will offer full- and part-time jobs.