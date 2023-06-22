New Android update could create issues for those in unsafe conditions

LANGLADE CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- The emergency SOS, or emergency call feature on Apple and Android phones, has led to a spike in the number of accidental 9-1-1 calls across the country.
And while Android's latest update aims to lower those numbers, it may actually cause some problems in certain situations.
This update comes after Apple and Android launched their emergency call systems, activated by pressing the power button on the side of a cell phone five times or more in rapid succession.
It quickly became known that people were accidentally making calls, as phones floated around in purses and pockets.
Now, Android is trying to cut down on those incidents, by creating a warning alarm tone that plays when the emergency SOS system is activated. It provides a countdown to warn the user so they can cancel the call before it dials 9-1-1.
But some said the new system could cause issues for those in dangerous situations trying to discretely call for help.
"That can put them in a great deal of danger because if they're needing to contact 911 and they don't feel like they can dial at that time without causing more danger to them then a warning alarm like that could potentially put them in serious physical harm," said Shannon Smith, Officer Support Coordinator for AVAIL, Antigo.
For those in abusive for violent situations who feel the update may cause them harm, there are other options.
"Who they can talk to about the situation, who is a trusted person that they can call if they need to get away or go somewhere," said Smith.
Anyone who needs immediate assistance call (715) 623-5767 for AVAIL's emergency line.