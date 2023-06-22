 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect through 11 PM
CDT Friday night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

New Android update could create issues for those in unsafe conditions

  • Updated
  • 0
Emergency SOS

LANGLADE CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- The emergency SOS, or emergency call feature on Apple and Android phones, has led to a spike in the number of accidental 9-1-1 calls across the country.

And while Android's latest update aims to lower those numbers, it may actually cause some problems in certain situations. 

This update comes after Apple and Android launched their emergency call systems, activated by pressing the power button on the side of a cell phone five times or more in rapid succession. 

It quickly became known that people were accidentally making calls, as phones floated around in purses and pockets. 

Now, Android is trying to cut down on those incidents, by creating a warning alarm tone that plays when the emergency SOS system is activated. It provides a countdown to warn the user so they can cancel the call before it dials 9-1-1. 

But some said the new system could cause issues for those in dangerous situations trying to discretely call for help. 

"That can put them in a great deal of danger because if they're needing to contact 911 and they don't feel like they can dial at that time without causing more danger to them then a warning alarm like that could potentially put them in serious physical harm," said Shannon Smith, Officer Support Coordinator for AVAIL, Antigo. 

For those in abusive for violent situations who feel the update may cause them harm, there are other options. 

"Who they can talk to about the situation, who is a trusted person that they can call if they need to get away or go somewhere," said Smith.

Anyone who needs immediate assistance call (715) 623-5767 for AVAIL's emergency line. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

