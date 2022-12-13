New author publishes book, encourages others to chase their dreams

 Skip to main content
...LIGHT WINTRY MIX MOVING ACROSS CENTRAL WISCONSIN TONIGHT...

Light precipitation will continue to lift north and into central
Wisconsin for the rest of the night. The precipitation will
consist of a wintry mix, with snow, sleet, and freezing rain
possible. While the precipitation will be light into the early
overnight hours, roads could still become slippery.

Steady, heavier precipitation will arrive late overnight into
Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be supportive of mainly
freezing rain and sleet by this time, which will likely create icy
roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. Hazardous travel is
expected for the Wednesday morning commute, so be sure to drive
carefully and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region tonight into Wednesday. The mixed precipitation will turn to
all snow over much of northern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and
evening, with periods of heavy snow expected Wednesday night. East
winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy
snow accumulations to cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic
power outages will be possible. Travel could become hazardous due to
the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation
type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and
ice accumulations of a tenth to quarter of an inch. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed
precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze possible. Winds
could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon CST Wednesday.
For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of
snow and ice on tree limbs may result in tree or power line
damage, resulting in sporadic power outages. Travel could be very
difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes, and the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

New author publishes book, encourages others to chase their dreams

  • Updated
  • 0
Jason Franz

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Central Wisconsin has a new children's book author.

Jason Franz of Bryant recently fulfilled a lifetime dream, publishing his first book. 

"Sixth Grade Secret Service" follows 12-year-old Abraham Truman, a descendant of history's worst secret service agents, and his quest to overcome his family's history.

Franz said the story is about never giving up on your dreams. 

"You know just because you might have some reading issues, and people may not think you'll go beyond that, you can always rise above that and make your dreams come true." said Franz. 

The book and e-book can be found online at the publishing website

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

