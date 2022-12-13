New author publishes book, encourages others to chase their dreams

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Central Wisconsin has a new children's book author.
Jason Franz of Bryant recently fulfilled a lifetime dream, publishing his first book.
"Sixth Grade Secret Service" follows 12-year-old Abraham Truman, a descendant of history's worst secret service agents, and his quest to overcome his family's history.
Franz said the story is about never giving up on your dreams.
"You know just because you might have some reading issues, and people may not think you'll go beyond that, you can always rise above that and make your dreams come true." said Franz.
The book and e-book can be found online at the publishing website.