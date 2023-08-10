New baby giraffe born at Wildwood Wildlife Park & Safari in Minocqua

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT
FOR WOOD AND MARATHON COUNTIES...

At 705 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 14 miles east of Colby to Marshfield to Shortville,
moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of
Wood and Marathon Counties, including the following locations...
Milladore, Sandhill Wildlife Area, Edgar, North Wood County Park, Big
Eau Pleine County Park, Moon, Little Chicago, Auburndale, March
Rapids and Hamburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 630 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

WI
.    WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BROWN                CALUMET             COLUMBIA
DANE                 DODGE               FOND DU LAC
GREEN                GREEN LAKE          IOWA
JEFFERSON            KENOSHA             KEWAUNEE
LAFAYETTE            MANITOWOC           MARATHON
MARQUETTE            MILWAUKEE           OUTAGAMIE
OZAUKEE              PORTAGE             RACINE
ROCK                 SAUK                SHAWANO
SHEBOYGAN            WALWORTH            WASHINGTON
WAUKESHA             WAUPACA             WAUSHARA
WINNEBAGO            WOOD

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wood and
western Marathon Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 633 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Medford to near Owen to 9 miles northeast
of Fairchild. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Spencer around 655 PM CDT.
Marshfield around 705 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Edgar, North Wood
County Park, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Little Chicago, Auburndale,
March Rapids, Hamburg, Hewitt, Rib Falls and Fenwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

New baby giraffe born at Wildwood Wildlife Park & Safari in Minocqua

  • Updated
  • 0
giraffe 1

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) — Wildwood Wildlife Park & Safari in Minocqua welcomed a new baby giraffe recently.

Tafari was born August 4 and checked in at 6 feet tall and 130 lbs.

Thursday marked Tafari's first day out in the zoo's main giraffe enclosure.

"Lots of monitoring the animals in the gestation period is 15 months for a giraffe I'm so there's lots of nurturing making sure monitoring her every day, and then we’ve been preparing for months to have our baby." said Education Coordinator Kim Domaszek.

giraffe 2

Tafari is the third giraffe ever to be born at Wildwood Wildlife Park & Safari, and the staff along with the community already has embraced him with open arms.

If you want to meet Tafari for yourself, you've only got a few months before it gets too cold. The zoo closes for the season on October 8.

