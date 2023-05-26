New BBQ-Asian fusion food truck coming to Wausau

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- A new place to get barbecue is coming soon to Wausau.
Bobby Xiong is a recent Northcentral Technical College graduate.
He's created Dijon BBQ.
The name is a cheeky combination of his last name and his wife's first name Di.
It's not just any barbecue either. It's brisket, ribs and pulled pork with a bit of an Asian fusion twist.
"We're making our own Hmong sausages, we're adding Hmong pepper in there as well, there's Thai Tea ice cream I'm trying to add to the menu," said Bobby Xiong, Dijon BBQ's pit master, "I wanted to bring a little different variety to the area."
He says the make everything themselves to keep it authentic.
For those wanting to try it out, he hopes to be at farmer's markets, Hmong celebrations, Concerts on the Square and more this summer.