New bill could lower alcohol serving age

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new bill could allow high school students to serve alcohol.
Under the plan, kids as young as 14 could legally serve alcohol at restaurants, and area restaurants are reacting.
Osso Bucco, while a small establishment, faces the same labor shortages like other businesses.
But with one bartender and much of their waitstaff still in high school, serving drinks during dinner rushes can get a little hectic.
"When I started here, it was me running the drinks, and having to question all of the waitresses, oh what's your age, can you run this or not, because we didn't want anyone getting in trouble," said Sandy Emmerich, Manager and bartender.
Servers said they feel the same.
"She has to make all the drinks, take them, and now we're supposed to know when she took them and while we're taking care of other tables, it gets to be like real messy," said Ella Wirkus, server.
A new bill in Madison being proposed by Republican lawmakers could change that, allowing those 14 and older to legally serve alcohol to seated customers in restaurants.
It's a change that could help places like Osso Bucco.
"I believe when 14 year old's are working here it's helpful for the manager or even the bartender to be able to know that they can serve drinks, from a workers standpoint they're able to serve without questioning their age"
The policy does not allow kids to make drinks or serve to customers seated at the bar.
But representatives with Mothers Against Drunk Driving believe there are better options.
"It's not logical to allow 14 year old's to sell alcohol in some way shape or form," said Frank Harris, "There are other ways to address the workforce issue."
Another possible issue is how teens would check IDs, and how they would be properly trained.
"If servers were able to bring drinks they would be checking IDs, now can a 14 year old tell the difference between a fake ID and a real ID?" said Wirkus.
The proposal is a long way away from becoming law, first it must be passed by both the Assembly and the Senate, and then it must be signed by Governor Evers.