New bill signed to stop reckless driving

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Monday, Governor Tony Evers signed a bill aimed at preventing reckless driving.
This bill will give law enforcement the right to impound an owner's vehicle if they have any unpaid fines or tickets.
For law officials traffic safety is important to them.
"What people need to know is that law enforcement and our legislature are serious about traffic safety and making sure when people, go to work or whatever their day brings that they get home safe at the end of the night", said Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb.
Despite the signature, it could take months before the law goes into effect.