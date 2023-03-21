New bistro honors Wausau's past

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new restaurant has opened up in Downtown Wausau, taking over what used to be The Ugly Mug.
Called Honest J's Bistro, the restaurant got its name from Wausau's second mayor Jacob Paff.
Co-owner Arthur Wood explained the reasoning in naming the restaurant after Paff, sharing the story of Paff's immigration to the US from Prussia and working as a construction worker before opening up a shop at 218 Third Street - just a few blocks from where the Bistro stands.
"It's just a really great story to bring back into Wausau that may have been forgotten," said Wood.
Honest J's is open seven days a week from 7:00am-7:00pm Monday through Saturday, and until 4:00pm on Sunday.
For restaurant updates and specials check out their Facebook page.