New Chief of Police sworn in

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Police Department officially has a new Chief of Police in Matthew Barnes.
Chief Barnes is no stranger to Wausau PD, having been with the department for 23 years.
He's taking the helm from Chief Ben Bliven, who departed for the private sector.
Barnes said stepping into this role is a humbling experience, and he pledges to give the community their best effort always.
"We need to know what the younger generation, the next future leaders, expect out of their police, what do our marginalized communities need from us as their police department, and sometimes the answers may not be so kind to us," said Chief Barnes.
He said he has many plans to keep the department moving forward, including outreach to the homeless or unhoused population, and drug overdose prevention.
He plans to continue the legacy of previous chiefs, while also building his own, and looks forward to continuing to serve the community.