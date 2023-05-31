New concert venue could be coming to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A new concert venue has been proposed for downtown Wausau near the Athletic Park.
According to a press release, the goal of the venue is to help bring more visitors and residents to the area.
The venue was proposed by VY Properties, LLC, co-owned by Wausau resident Joe Ellis and Anna Herman.
"A venue of this size and type fills a massive gap in the area’s ability to serve the large touring market which until now, has been drawing millions of dollars out of the Central Wisconsin area to be spent on entertainment in larger markets. We would like to see that money, and those fans, stay right here," Herman said.
The venue would be called "The River" and would be 58,000 swuare feet, 10,000 square feet of retail and rental space, with a 7,000 square foot lobby with premium seating in a VIP balcony.
The venue would reportedly bring in more live entertainment, provide an indoor option for Concerts on the Square on rainy days, offer a home for retail and dining spaces, and room for conferences.
"The River" is expected to bring in over 250,000 visitors with an economic impact of $53 million annually.
