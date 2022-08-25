New details as police investigate classic car shop in Stratford

STRATFORD, Wis. -- Kuyoth's Klassics a classic car body shop in Stratford is being investigated for theft by fraud, VIN tampering, false representation and knowingly making false statements on application for title according to Marathon County District Attorney's Office on Friday.
No one has been arrested at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
News 9 reported Thursday, State Patrol personnel and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office conducted interviews and searched facilities associated with Kuyoth's Klassics, 212710 State Highway 97, in Stratford according to a release from Wisconsin DOT.
At 8 a.m. Thursday State Patrol personnel and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were at multiple locations associated with the classic car shop conducting those interviews and searches.
