New drinking water facility transition in Wausau could make water look green, brown

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As the city of Wausau transitions to a new drinking water treatment facility over the next few weeks, there could be distorted color in the water, according to a press release from the Department of Public Works.
According to the press release, periodic shutdowns of the wells, shutdowns or disruption of the current treatment plant and connections of distribution pipes which are necessary for the completion of the new facility will effect the look of the water.
These shutdowns and connections may cause slightly elevated levels of iron and manganese to remain in the treated water and may cause a green or brown look to the water. It is mostly notable in a white bathtub, cup, or toilet.
The possibility of coloration in the water will be possible for the next several weeks. The drinking water continues to meet all state and federal drinking water standards, the press release states.
The new drinking water treatment facility is getting closer to being completed and put online. The new processes continue to be tested to ensure they meet specifications and operational requirements, according to the press release. The drinking water continues to meet state and federal standards the release said.