New exhibit honors Justice Abrahamson's life, legacy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A tribute to a Wisconsin trailblazer is now up in Wausau.
State Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson died in 2020, but was the first female to serve on the state's highest court, doing so for more than 40 years.
Abrahamson was also the Chief Justice in the state from 1996 to 2015.
An exhibit outlining her life and impact can be found at the Marathon County Public Library.
One of her former colleagues, current Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, hopes those who didn't know Abrahamson can understand her journey and values through the exhibit.
"Shirley is heralded as a leader of making courts accessible to the people and her legacy is one of equal justice for all, no matter the status of the person," she said.
Justice Bradley also said Abrahamson and Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been friends for decades, and at one point, the two were up for what ended up being Ginsburg's seat on the United States Supreme Court.
Abrahamson's exhibit is traveling the state over the course of multiple years.
You can find it in Wausau until the end of August.