New housing proposals move to Wausau city council

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Housing options may be growing in Wausau.
On Wednesday, the Finance Committee approved three proposals that use a mix of federal American Rescue Plan Act Recovery dollars and city funds.
The three projects include homebuyer education, building five single-family households, and adding new low-income apartment buildings.
The home buyer education proposal would provide 50 first-time homebuyers with $500 for closing cost assistance. Participants would have to complete a housing counseling class to receive the funds.
"It helps makes you (homebuyers) a better consumer," Michael Martens, District 2 Alderperson, Wausau City Council, said. "Anytime you can get good financial education, especially when buying one of the largest assets you are ever gonna purchase."
Committee members acknowledged a need in the community for more housing options aimed at affordable living.
"Rents are more expensive than mortgages," Sarah Watson, District 8 Alderperson, Wausau City Council, said. "So if we can move people into home buying, that makes them stay here, which is what we want. "
The second proposal would use city-owned lots to make room for at least five single-family households.
The city would build the houses and sell them to income-qualified buyers.
The final proposal includes the city building new low-income apartments.
"Frankly, the housing stock in this city is aging," Martens said. "A small and aging housing supply, we need to create new housing however we can."
The proposals still need to be approved by the city council.