New law aims to protect student athletes, following the death of a Waukesha teen

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- The death of a Wisconsin teen is paving the way to save lives statewide.
Kai Lermer of Waukesha died in 2019 of an undiagnosed heart condition while playing basketball.
"He went through his standard physicals every year, no signs of any heart conditions," Kai's Father, Michael Lermer, said. "He was a tri-athlete competing in football, basketball and track. He was in prime physical shape."
After his death, Kai's family learned he had a rare heart condition, Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. The Lermers were unaware of Kai's condition, and could have done something if they had known to check for it sooner.
To carry on Kai's legacy, a bill was created to proactively protect other student-athletes. The law requires the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Atheltic Associaton (WIAA) to provide information on the risks of sudden cardiac arrest. The Kai 11 bill was signed into law by Governor Tony Evers in March and received bipartisan support.
"Some information to help inform families (as) to what signs to watch for, how to be screened, and whatever information they can put in front of families to prevent the unthinkable," WIAAExectutive Director Stephanie Hauser said.
Teachers and staff members at D.C Everest School district have been training and getting certified in the CPR/AED response since 2017 to be prepared, in case an emergency happens.
"I think the goal of our training here is for people to be prepared to recognize an emergency and have the confidence to act," Karen Wegge, Physical Education Health Curriculum Coordinator, D.C Everest School District said.