New nonprofit funeral home breaks ground

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new funeral home broke ground on Tuesday, in more ways than one.
Ascend Funeral Home and Cremation Care will be the first nonprofit funeral home in the area.
The unique funeral home focuses on easing the burdens off of grieving families when coping with loss by creating a place of support and healing through a comfortable atmosphere for celebrations of life.
It's meant to support anyone, regardless of financial situation, belief or background.
"As a nonprofit funeral home, we are dedicated to reserve an amount of our profits to credit the families balances so that families who are struggling regardless of what situation, they can know that there's a way to celebrate life without making any compromises," said Lucas Gajewski, Executive Director.
The funeral home is expected to open in Spring of 2024.