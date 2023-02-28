New online tool hopes to take down explicit, unwanted, and harmful pictures from the internet

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Social media is a great tool for connecting with friends and sharing memories, but it can also be a nightmare for kids, teens, and even adults exploited online.
"What if my friend shares it to get back at me, or what if I break up with this person, and then the next thing you know, they're posting those images online," said Lori Moylan, public policy manager at Meta.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) teamed up with OnlyFans, Meta, the company that runs Facebook and Instagram, and more to create an online tool that would anonymously remove explicit pictures or videos that were posted of minors, most without consent.
"In the 80s as a matter of fact, people worried about the white van. They were worried about the white van abducting their kid. Now, families have all but accepted that the white van is in their living room via these connected devices," said Gavin Portnoy, VP of communications for NCMEC.
The program is called "Take It Down". Users upload the picture or video they want removed, but the picture isn't kept. Instead, a specific code is made for that picture and then that code is scanned on all of Meta and their partner's websites to be flagged and removed.
"They compare it against images and videos that are on their system," said Portnoy. "Or if someone tries to upload that same photo or video into that environment, it will not allow it."
It's not just for social media, the picture's 'hash' or 'digital fingerprint' is even sent to websites that use their services.
Officials said the service is more than saving someone's embarrassment after a breakup; they hope to save lives.
"A dozen kids over the last year have committed suicide as a result of how they're feeling from this crime," said Portnoy.
Portnoy went on to say that there were 32 million reports of suspected online child sexual abuse by CyberTip, and 29 million in 2021. He mentions that there were also 262,000 reports of online enticement and solicitation for pictures and videos of minors since 2016.
The service itself is only for minors or if they were minors when the picture or video was posted. If an adult has been exploited, they can report it to 'Stop Non-Consensual Intimate Image Abuse'.
Both Meta and the NCMEC said that the most important thing parents can do is to educate their children on how this can affect their lives, and watching what's posted on social media.
If a minor's picture does get posted, they also said the best thing to do is contact the police to report it, use the CyberTip to fill out information, and then "Take It Down."
If the minor wants to remain completely anonymous, they can just use "Take It Down."