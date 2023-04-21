 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 1167.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New passenger trolley in Eau Claire being built in the Northwoods

  • Updated
  • 0
Passenger Trolley Coming to Eau Claire

Photo Credit: Volume One / Hometown Trolley

The new trolley will look similar to the one pictured in this photo.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Coming this summer, you can take a scenic tour of Eau Claire with a new passenger trolley, which is currently being built in Crandon. 

The trolley is expected to carry as many as 22 passengers at a time, beginning and ending in downtown Eau Claire. The route will take passengers to iconic bridges, lumber mansions and a hidden tunnel. 

The trolley is a venture for Volume One & The Local Store in downtown Eau Claire. Nick Meyer, the store's owner, said it's been more than a century since trolleys last ran in the city. 

"The idea has been floated around here at Volume One for a number of years," Meyer said. "We really have everything we need at Volume One to, we think, to do this well."

The passenger trolley should be operational by July. A ticket price has yet to be determined. 

