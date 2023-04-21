New passenger trolley in Eau Claire being built in the Northwoods

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Coming this summer, you can take a scenic tour of Eau Claire with a new passenger trolley, which is currently being built in Crandon.
The trolley is expected to carry as many as 22 passengers at a time, beginning and ending in downtown Eau Claire. The route will take passengers to iconic bridges, lumber mansions and a hidden tunnel.
The trolley is a venture for Volume One & The Local Store in downtown Eau Claire. Nick Meyer, the store's owner, said it's been more than a century since trolleys last ran in the city.
"The idea has been floated around here at Volume One for a number of years," Meyer said. "We really have everything we need at Volume One to, we think, to do this well."
The passenger trolley should be operational by July. A ticket price has yet to be determined.