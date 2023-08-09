New resource to navigate teen social media use

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) — As students prepare to head back to the classroom, they may be struggling with being away from their cell phones or social media accounts for a long period.
According to UW Health Kids, 95% of adolescents use some form of social media and spend almost eight hours a day in front of a screen. To help families have conversations around social media usage and safety online, the American Academy of Pediatrics has created a question-and-answer portal for parents, educators, and young adults to submit questions they may have. These questions can be on anything from social media to understanding digital technology better and mental health.
"Back to school is a really great time to have a family huddle and figure out some strategies for heading into a new year and having it be a success," Dr. Megan Moreno, an adolescent health expert at UW Health Kids said.
If you have a question you would like to submit to the portal, go to their website.