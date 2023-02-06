New school gym dedicated in Rudolph

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION BRINGING SLIPPERY AND ICY ROADS TO AREAS NORTH AND WEST OF THE FOX VALLEY THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... An area of light freezing rain,freezing drizzle and light snow continues to quickly move northeast into central and northcentral Wisconsin late this evening. Several locations in central and northcentral Wisconsin reported some light rain, freezing rain or freezing drizzle and light snow. The precipitation band was also generating some thunder and lightning from Shawano County northeast across Menominee, eastern Langlade and northern Oconto counties. Although air temperatures may be at or a few degrees above freezing, road surface temperatures may be at or a little below freezing contributing to light ice accumulations. Further north, generally north of Highway 8, a mixture of light snow and freezing drizzle is likely. Although the precipitation is generally light, it is enough to quickly create a thin coating of ice on untreated roads. The heaviest precipitation will occur roughly between 1030 pm and 1 am. Scattered slippery and icy stretches can be expected especially north of Highway 29. Anyone with travel plans should be prepared for slippery or icy road conditions and allow for extra time to reach your destination.