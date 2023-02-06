New school gym dedicated in Rudolph

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WAOW) -- Elementary school students in Rudolph celebrated the opening of a new addition to THINK Academy Monday.
The school hosted a ceremony and open house for its new gymnasium, made possible by an approved referendum from Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools in 2021.
Students got to thank the taxpayers in attendance and give them tours of the facility, which cost more than $4 million.
Officials say the opportunities offered by the expanded gym are endless.
"I hope that we can have more community events with the larger community. When you look at our basketball court, it's pretty incredible, so hopefully we can actually have basketball tournaments, we have pickleball courts, so I know people are going to ask about pickleball," said Christine Slattery, the principal of THINK Academy, who once went to school there.
The old gym will now be used as a cafeteria. More than 130 people helped construct the new gym.