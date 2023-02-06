 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION BRINGING SLIPPERY AND ICY ROADS
TO AREAS NORTH AND WEST OF THE FOX VALLEY THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY
MORNING...

An area of light freezing rain,freezing drizzle and light snow
continues to quickly move northeast into central and northcentral
Wisconsin late this evening. Several locations in central and
northcentral Wisconsin reported some light rain, freezing rain or
freezing drizzle and light snow. The precipitation band was also
generating some thunder and lightning from Shawano County
northeast across Menominee, eastern Langlade and northern Oconto
counties. Although air temperatures may be at or a few degrees
above freezing, road surface temperatures may be at or a little
below freezing contributing to light ice accumulations. Further
north, generally north of Highway 8, a mixture of light snow and
freezing drizzle is likely. Although the precipitation is
generally light, it is enough to quickly create a thin coating of
ice on untreated roads.

The heaviest precipitation will occur roughly between 1030 pm and
1 am. Scattered slippery and icy stretches can be expected
especially north of Highway 29. Anyone with travel plans should
be prepared for slippery or icy road conditions and allow for
extra time to reach your destination.

New school gym dedicated in Rudolph

  • Updated
  • 0
THINK Academy Gym

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WAOW) -- Elementary school students in Rudolph celebrated the opening of a new addition to THINK Academy Monday.

The school hosted a ceremony and open house for its new gymnasium, made possible by an approved referendum from Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools in 2021.

Students got to thank the taxpayers in attendance and give them tours of the facility, which cost more than $4 million.

Officials say the opportunities offered by the expanded gym are endless.

"I hope that we can have more community events with the larger community. When you look at our basketball court, it's pretty incredible, so hopefully we can actually have basketball tournaments, we have pickleball courts, so I know people are going to ask about pickleball," said Christine Slattery, the principal of THINK Academy, who once went to school there.

The old gym will now be used as a cafeteria. More than 130 people helped construct the new gym.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you