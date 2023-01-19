New study finds credit card debt is rising

WISCONSIN, (WAOW) -- Credit card debt is skyrocketing according to Bankrate.com.
With the rise in interest rates, inflation, and the costs of goods and services, more Americans are currently relying on credit.
Studies show 35% of US adults carry credit card debt from month to month, that's up 29% from last year.
Interest rates have also hit a near record high with an average rate at around 19.5%.
Experts advise if you have credit card debt, try to pay more than just the minimum payment.
"The advice would be to pay a lot more than the minimum, pay it all if you can, but if you need to carry debt for a while, seek out the lowest interest rate possible, a zero percent balance transfer card would be my top tip." said Tod Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst.
Zero balance transfer cards allow you to transfer existing debt to a different card and pay no interest for nearly two years.
ZERO BALANCE TRANSFER CARDS ALLOW YOU TO TRANSFER EXISTING DEBT TO A DIFFERENT CARD AND PAY NO INTEREST FOR NEARLY TWO YEARS