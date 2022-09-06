New therapy dog approved for Stevens Point police

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Police Department is adding to its ranks, with a therapy dog.
The city's Police and Fire Commission approved of their plan Tuesday.
The dog's primary use will be for helping people de-stress in crisis situations.
There will be no cost to the city for acquiring the dog and training it, and the department has estimated it will cost $2,500 to train the dog and any handlers.
Police requested it have multiple available handlers at any time of day.
"You never know when something terrible is going to happen. If the primary handler has gone on vacation for two weeks and something terrible happens, we want to make sure that we have that dog available either to the public or to the department within," said Police Chief Robert Kussow.
They are expecting to have the dog incorporated and fully trained by sometime next year.