New VFW post nearly official, seeking members

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The newest Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in central Wisconsin is looking to make it official.
It's named after Eugene A. Uhl III, who was born in Amherst and died while serving in Iraq in 2003.
Only a few more members are needed to become an official charter, where they will get a post number.
Should they get the members needed, it would be the first of its kind in Wisconsin in 50 years.
They have been meeting once per month at the Portage County Boys and Girls Club since April, which has allowed for veterans to connect while keeping their families together.
"Part of our mission is to foster true patriotism; it would be great to pass those attributes to our kids," said Al Tessmann, an organizer who would become the first Commander for the post.
"If there's veterans out there, grandpas that want to bring their grandkids and that kind of thing, you know, it's just really the whole idea behind it," he added.
Tessmann is the point of contact for anyone interested in joining; you can contact him by phone at at 715-498-5470 or email stevens.point.vfw@gmail.com.