New Wausau employee helping city's homeless

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau now has a new employee working with the city's homeless population, under the title of "community outreach specialist."
The position was filled by Tracy Reiger, who had previously worked with Catholic Charities in Wausau; her first day on the job was last Thursday.
It was created after there had been complaints from downtown businesses where homeless people were allegedly causing repeated disruptions.
The city hopes they can ultimately arrange for housing opportunities with those people, but in the meantime, she's asking everyone to be kind to them.
"My goal is to continue to treat them with kindness and dignity and just really talk with them and build that trusting rapport with them so that we can come up with solutions to end their current situations," Reiger said.
She has already responded to multiple calls of homeless people needing attention.