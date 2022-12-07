New Wausau warming center holds open house

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau's newest warming house is one step closer to opening.
Catholic Charities hosted an open house at its new facility on Grand Avenue Wednesday, at the Community Partners Campus building.
Before the public got to explore the space, a blessing was held, and a priest blessed each room.
Construction is still ongoing, but once complete, it will also serve as a food pantry and offer services for elderly and become Catholic Charities of Wausau's new office space.
"This is a dream come true for Catholic Charities," said Roberto Partarrieu, the executive director of Catholic Charities. "We have dreamed this for a long time, and we have finally come to life, so we are very blessed and very happy to see this happening in Wausau," he added.
It has taken four years of planning as of now to bring everything together.
Partarrieu says they hope people can find convenience in having multiple services available under one roof.
The new space is on track to fully open by February.