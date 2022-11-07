New York City Marathon makes a huge return with fifty thousand runners

NEW YORK CITY, New York (WAOW) -- Fifty thousand runners powered through 26.2 miles across all five boroughs in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.
From the Verrazano Bridge to Central Park, tens of thousands of runners have hit the pavement for the TCS New York City Marathon. There were challenging conditions for Sunday's race as temperatures in New York City hovered around 73 degrees Fahrenheit.
Sharon Lokedi, 28, from Kenya, was the women’s champion with a time of 2 hours, 23 minutes and 23 seconds. It was the first time she has ever run the New York City Marathon.
Evans Chebet, 33, also from Kenya, was the men’s champion with a time of 2 hours, eight minutes and 41 seconds.