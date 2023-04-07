Newman Catholic community rallies to help family after tragedy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The community surrounding Newman Catholic Schools is rallying behind one of its own after a tragedy this week.
Brooks Ladecki, a husband and father to two boys, one of which a high school senior, died earlier this week while traveling for work in Washington.
"All of our hearts were just dropped to the floor. We just couldn't believe it," said Thomas Bates, a senior at the school.
Some are remembering him as a dedicated man who would do anything for his family and community.
"Mr. Ladecki, he was the one who went down to southern Wisconsin to bring our lockers to our makeshift locker room, so to say, for the COVID season," Bates recalled.
"They're a great family, they always have helped us when we've needed it, whether it's football, like team meals, anything we need, they're always supporting the team," said Owen Sullivan, a senior at the school.
Brooks' wife, Amanda, is the executive director for the Community Outreach Task Force, and their sons, high school senior Damion and elementary student Chase, have ties to the school's football program. Damion was an offensive and defensive lineman on the field and Chase would often be seen cheering his brother on in the stands.
Recognizing what impact the family had on the community, some of the seniors felt compelled to help them out.
"Wednesday morning, we were setting up chairs for mass when we heard the news," Sullivan recalled. "A group of the guys got together and said, 'We need to do something about it immediately,'" he added.
The news then spread quickly to Sullivan's dad, Shawn, who is the president of the nonprofit "Friends of the Gridiron."
"I'd been in contact with the rest of the leadership with the Friends of the Gridiron, and approved a donation, and then the Newman Catholic Booster Club also approved a donation," he said.
Since then, donations have been pouring in, as more than $12,000 have been raised to help the family in a trying time.
"I'm thankful, and it also shows you that when times are tough, people are going to come together and they're going to do whatever they can to help their own," Shawn said.
"Brooks was the breadwinner of the family, so now they are really in need of help and money so I think anyone, even outside the Newman family, should think about donating," Owen added.
The family's donation page can be found here. It's not clear if funeral arrangements have been made yet.