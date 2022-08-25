Newman Catholic Schools prepare to welcome back students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Newman Catholic Schools welcomed back students for the first day of classes on Thursday.
Teachers in the district have been hard at work preparing their classrooms and curriculums for the return of students.
With a new batch of teachers joining the district, transfer students aren't the only new kids on the block.
However, school president Jeff Gulan said whether students are new or returning, it's going to be a great year.
"There's a lot of support available at every one of our facilities at Newman Catholic Schools," he said. "Rest assured, we are going to do the best job possible to make sure that your transition into Newman Catholic Schools is seamless and gives you a chance for success."
Gulan said he and the staff are energized and excited to see what the year brings.
"Students are going to come in with a lot of energy," Gulan said. "Our staff is going to be energized, we're going to have a great start to the year and that great start is going to give us momentum to go through the school year and give our students everything they deserve."
Gulan said it's his goal this year to make sure students and staff are supported and the school maintains its educational standards so students succeed.