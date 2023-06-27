Next generation of golfers practice skills at SentryWorld

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Before the professionals tee off for the USGA Senior Open Thursday, the next generation of golfers took its turn Tuesday.

Made possible by Sentry and First Tee of South Central Wisconsin, 60 kids practiced their skills on the SentryWorld course, from putting to chipping to driving.

"I think it's really cool, it's a great opportunity and I'm not going to miss out on it," said Evelyn from Wausau.

Participants ranged from elementary school age to early high school age, with the goal of First Tee being to get more kids involved with golf that may not otherwise have the chance.

"Having this clinic, the kids are looking forward to learning about golf, but also the whole hope and dreams that can come with the game of golf," said Jenny Wartinbee, the development director with First Tee.

Many of the kids received direct one-on-one coaching on their technique, with the adults hoping to foster dreams of the kids being able to play on the big stage one day.

"I think being able to come here, they can talk golf with people and they'll have a lot more confidence about the game, but also the way they carry themselves as well," Wartinbee said.

"It's nice because you get an opportunity to know what you're going to be doing, and how to do it because they teach you everything," added Cayleb from Stevens Point.

Regardless of how long they've played, many of the participants will say they have some things to work on with their game.

However, getting to take in the information in this setting is something they'll take with them for a while.

Wartinbee says the kids who participated in the practice event Tuesday will also be seeing the course and meeting professionals through the rest of this week.

