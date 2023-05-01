Next steps for Bull Falls Brewery

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After a Saturday announcement that it is up for sale, Bull Falls Brewery is going through its next options.
Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Dave Eckmann says they are not intending to close, and confirmed some of the challenges the brewery had been facing were financial-related.
Before a buyer is found, Eckmann says it's important to show the business support, whether it be financial or emotional.
"Being in business is really tough. It's not easy, I don't care what business you're in, it's tough. They have a line of challenges in front of them and they're working hard to overcome [them]," he said.
The brewery had acknowledged Saturday their situation "is not permitting us to continue operations and distribution in our current structure."
It plans to stay open until sold and all scheduled events are still on for now.
News 9 has reached out to Bull Falls ownership for comment but did not hear back by press time.