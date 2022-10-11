No new guidance for poll observers from Wisconsin Elections Commission

(WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission did not release new guidance for poll observers, despite talks to do so Monday.
It was proposed that observers would be allowed to stand within three feet of a poll worker's table, but a vote by commissioners finished in a tie.
An observer's role in an election is to make sure integrity is being maintained, without interfering with the voting process.
Unless guidance is offered later, it will fall on clerks to interpret the existing state law.
"We all want to make sure that every eligible voter is able to cast their ballot and we would hate for someone to interfere or have the appearance that they are trying to hinder or help someone to be able to vote," said Wausau city clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde.
Any observation area cannot be larger than three feet and further than eight feet from a poll worker's table.